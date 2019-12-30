20191225g_nws_christmas_art.jpg (copy)
Tim Rickard/News & Record

The short story on page one of the News & Record on Christmas Day about an elderly man in an assisted-living facility was — in the end — an uplifting message about life, purpose, outlook and the challenges of older adults.

“Hal” is unhappy to be residing in an assisted-living facility, but at last finds purpose and greater life meaning upon meeting the terminally ill “Annie.” Despite her prognosis, Annie is positive and cheery, prompting an “epiphany” for Hal, who ultimately feels shame for moping around when his circumstances are better than those of his new friend.

Despite the writer’s unfortunate — and, really, unnecessary — choice to create a fictional assisted-living setting that embraces decades-old, outdated imagery and stereotypes, “Living Again” contains important lessons for us all. Aging is not easy (for the individual or loved ones); remaining positive can be a struggle; compassion, love and support are critical; one can always strive to make the most of any situation; a sense of community and coming together pack a tremendous wallop; and empathy can be momentarily lost but restored in the most moving ways. And that message is a wonderful Christmas Day gift. Too bad about the choice of wrapping paper.

Steve Fleming

Greensboro

The writer is the CEO of The Well-Spring Group and chair of LeadingAge, a national member-organization of aging services providers.

