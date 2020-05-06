North Carolina numbers not usually published in mass media:
- 18,889 total hospital beds.
- 534 being used for COVID-19.
- 6,543 empty today.
- 3,223 ICU beds.
- 910 empty today.
- 3,414 ventilators in N.C.
- 2,693 not being used.
These are correct as of 11 a.m. today (May 5) per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. (Overrun, are they?) Harder to find but staggering are the numbers of out-of-work nurses and laid-off hospital workers due to lack of patients.
Looks as if Gov. Cooper is not only pushing restaurants and small businesses toward imminent bankruptcy but hospitals as well!
Charles Baker
Trinity
