I am a computer scientist and there is broad consensus among my peers that the voting machines we use in Guilford County are fundamentally and irreparably insecure. Experts have repeatedly discovered glaring flaws that could be exploited by a novice programmer. A paper audit log is simply not an adequate defense given the severity of the problem. For example, an attacker could change the text of a constitutional amendment displayed on the screen to influence a voter’s choice. While the paper trail would accurately match the voter’s choice it would not capture the voter’s intent.
Despite the severity of the flaws, local legislative leaders support legislation that would allow Guilford County to continue to use these machines. They claim the current machines work fine and it’s too expensive to upgrade. Folks said the same thing about the 737 MAX.
I recognize the challenges that will make implementing the use of hand-marked paper ballots, currently the gold standard for secure voting, difficult in time for next year’s election. A good compromise would be to amend HB 19 to require statistical audits after every election to detect abnormalities, a measure especially important if we allow the continued use of these insecure machines.
Steven Buccini
Greensboro