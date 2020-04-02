I am very thankful that Guilford County, High Point and Greensboro have taken the time and expense to invest in and maintain the Bicentennial Greenway and adjacent trails.
Now that we have little other recourse for exercise, our trails are a real blessing. I am also thankful for the Sports Center Triad in High Point, which stayed open until the last minute it was still legal. In the last several weeks it was open, I never saw problems with social distancing there, and the staff always kept it clean. It is also a real asset to the exercising and swimming community.
Last, I am thankful for my church community, pastor and staff at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, which has always supported my spiritual well-being and continues to do so even with the suspension of live services.
Thankfully, our services remain available (though abbreviated) on YouTube. It is times like this that we can appreciate the many gifts we have.
Frances Gill
High Point
