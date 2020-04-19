I want to thank the mayors of Greensboro and High Point, Nancy Vaughan, and Jay Wagner, respectively, as well as the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for reducing the deaths and misery that result here from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The steps that our leaders have taken has allowed us to flatten the curve dramatically in Guilford County. Our state leaders have also done an excellent job of reducing the impact on North Carolinians as a whole.
We are still seeing some tragic death, but not on the scale of other states and communities that waited longer to implement safety measures.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. Keep up the good work.
Amy Hanson
Greensboro
