I hope the N&R will continue to press for answers on the decision-making to keep the police away from the Elm Street looters last weekend. The reasoning given earlier (protecting the peaceful protesters and the ensuring the safety of the police) makes no sense. The stories told by the owners of the businesses are chilling and worthy of follow-up.

And business owners aren’t the only ones endangered. Plenty of nearby residents were also endangered. I also hope the N&R continues to press city leaders for their plans to implement the recommendations of 21st Century Policing.

Bob Lamar

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments