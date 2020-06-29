On June 26, the News & Record ran a story headlined “Police concerns focus of meeting.”
The reporter stated that “Mayor Vaughan … and the rest of City Council are listening to the demands of the Greensboro Rising protesters. ...”
But why isn’t Mayor Vaughan listening to anyone else?
Why isn’t she listening to small-business owners whose stores were looted on May 30 and 31? Why isn’t Mayor Vaughan listening to 911 calls from business owners whose pleas for help were never answered?
Why isn’t Mayor Vaughan listening to law-abiding citizens who were peacefully shopping at Friendly Shopping Center on Friday, only to be bullied and disrupted by protesters — who didn’t have a legal parade permit?
Why are the protesters allowed to disrupt dozens of businesses without a legal protest permit?
Why are these protesters allowed to block I-40, a major thoroughfare through Greensboro?
Why isn’t Mayor Vaughan listening to taxpayers who were trying to shop on Wendover Avenue on June 7?
Why doesn’t she listen to law-abiding voters who do the right thing, pay their taxes, and expect to be free to live their lives — without illegal disruptions?
Why doesn’t she listen to the rest of us?
Wayne Ford
Greensboro
