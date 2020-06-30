The Blessed Table Food Pantry has served the Greensboro hungry for 15 years. As there are many people who are unemployed and in need of food, the Blessed Table is no longer requiring a referral to obtain food. We are continuing to require a social security number and picture ID.
A miracle has happened: We have ample food and full shelves. We want to encourage people with food needs to come and get a generous supply.
Please visit us between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 3210 Summit Ave.
We would like to thank the churches, businesses and private citizens who have been so generous to the mission with food and money.
Ed Lemons
Greensboro
The writer is director of the Blessed Table Food Pantry.
