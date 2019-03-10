Thank you Mark Fleming for stating the obvious (column, “Clean energy policy favors utilities March 3).
Left out of the conversation was municipalities. Our local governments, above all, should be allowed to resource renewable energy.
Energy independence and local tax relief would benefit everyone in that community. Every municipality has brown space that can be converted to a renewable energy source.
Citizens have more impact locally than in Raleigh, as proven by Duke Energy’s stranglehold on our legislature. City Council members are more likely to work for their constituents’ benefit than Raleigh has shown.
I would challenge everyone to reach out to their council members and push for clean, renewable and less expensive energy. As Fleming noted, Duke Energy continues to produce toothless programs such as Green Source Advantage and the exceptionally offensive 8-percent-renewable-by-2033 plan.
Duke Energy has no intention of moving toward renewable energy and Raleigh will never force it to. The real change will happen locally.
When communities force their local governments to produce their own clean energy, Duke and its subsidiary, the state legislature, will have no say.
Fleming did a nice job “green washing” Raleigh’s effort to confront the rising tide. At least they are starting to acknowledge the people’s will.
David Smith
Greensboro