Deep Roots Market is our local food co-op that has served the community since 1976. It has offered local and organic products for more than 40 years. Deep Roots Market buys products from many local producers, supporting small local businesses and minimizing impact of shipping food from far away. Although it may be trendy to shop at a big-name grocer such as Whole Foods or Trader Joe or Earth Fare, Deep Roots is ours. The co-op’s business is hurting since these chain stores have come into the community. This local business is owned by us, and will survive only if people shop there for all of the delicious fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, breads and meats.
There is a bulk section with the option of bringing your own container, which reduces waste. It hurts Deep Roots when people do not shop at the co-op. Let us show up to support the local economy!
Ann McCarty
Oak Ridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.