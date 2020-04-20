Everyone knows the story of Peter Pan. But in case you don’t, the gist of it is that if one believes strongly enough, anything is possible. Now that’s OK as a children’s story, and perhaps it’s acceptable advice for life sometimes, except when it’s dangerous.
I often hear people apply the word “belief” to science as though science were merely a matter of personal choice: Do you believe in evolution? Do you believe in string theory? Of course, no one ever uses the word to describe applied science: Do you believe that a 200-ton object we call a jet can get off the ground? We might not understand the science behind aerodynamics, but we all certainly comprehend the empirical evidence.
Why then, would some of us fail to accept the science and empirical evidence behind COVID-19 recommendations? Specifically, in the current batch of Trump-inspired protests, my guess is that very few of the protesters are medical professionals or health scientists. They’re just ordinary citizens expressing their beliefs in public — sound, prudent medical expertise being irrelevant. In a world where belief reigns supreme in some people’s thinking, i.e., your belief is no more valid than mine, lies madness.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
