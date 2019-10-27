When I heard on TV a week ago that a little child with the nickname “Cupcake” had been abducted from an outdoor birthday party in Alabama, I began to pray for her..
She was a little black child who was only 3 years old.
I prayed that she would be found unharmed and that the kidnapper/predator would be found by the police. I watched the news for four days, hoping the media would report that she had been found safe.
Then on Wednesday, when I heard on Fox News that her body had been found in a dumpster in a landfill, my heart sank.
How can a precious, innocent child like Cupcake meet with such a horrible end?
What kind of evil monster could do such a thing?
And what kind of defense can a lawyer come up with when the killer is found?
No defense is possible for such a degenerate act.
Political news and celebrity news will go on and on, ad infinitum, but Cupcake will be forgotten after this week. That is a tragedy.
If anyone asks why the world needed a Savior, tell them about Cupcake. Thank heaven she is with Jesus now.
Vivian Robinson
Jamestown
