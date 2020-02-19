For several years, my husband and I volunteered with the city Parks and Recreation Department to do quarterly litter pickup along a section of Lindell Road near our house. Sometimes neighbors would join us.

Most of the litter was on the entrance and exit ramps for Wendover Avenue at West Market Street, Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.

My team did a good job of cleaning up Lindell, but it is too dangerous to pick up trash just a few feet away from Wendover’s speeding traffic.

Is the city responsible for keeping this area clean? Or maybe the state?

During the growing season, the grassy areas are mowed. So the city or state cares how these areas look at times.

It would help if residents took a little time to pick up litter near their homes and apartments.

Sometimes it’s there because it was windblown on trash pickup day; sometimes it’s there because some thoughtless person tossed their garbage out the car window.

Susan Carlyle

Greensboro

