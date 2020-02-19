For several years, my husband and I volunteered with the city Parks and Recreation Department to do quarterly litter pickup along a section of Lindell Road near our house. Sometimes neighbors would join us.
Most of the litter was on the entrance and exit ramps for Wendover Avenue at West Market Street, Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.
My team did a good job of cleaning up Lindell, but it is too dangerous to pick up trash just a few feet away from Wendover’s speeding traffic.
Is the city responsible for keeping this area clean? Or maybe the state?
During the growing season, the grassy areas are mowed. So the city or state cares how these areas look at times.
It would help if residents took a little time to pick up litter near their homes and apartments.
Sometimes it’s there because it was windblown on trash pickup day; sometimes it’s there because some thoughtless person tossed their garbage out the car window.
Susan Carlyle
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.