Regarding the recent retirement of Guilford County Public Defender Fred Lind:
“(W)ith liberty and justice for all,” is part of every American citizen’s pledge. Our system of justice is based on the adversary model. It depends on two equal but opposing advocates to present their interests. When one side lacks material resources, justice is compromised.
Properly resourced and dedicated public defenders protect our liberty interests. The right of a criminal defendant to a lawyer is provided by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Fred Lind’s professional commitment to defending all of us is the expression of this important constitutional right. Thank you to Fred and all of the public defenders for their service to preserving this pledge of liberty for us.
Eugene E. Lester III
Greensboro
The writer is a local attorney.
