A recent Quinnipiac Poll showed 51% of Americans believe Donald Trump is a racist.
Trump has made statements similar to segregationist George Wallace’s 50 years ago when Wallace was running for president.
Lyndon Johnson once said, “If you can teach the poorest white man that he is better than the best black man, you can pick his pockets.”
Are poor whites getting their pockets picked? The poorest part of our country is Appalachia and conservative Southern states where whites receive more food stamps and welfare than blacks.
Recently, the city with the biggest SNAP program was 99% white and 95% Republican. Owsley County, Ky., had the lowest median household income in the country and the most government “takers.” The Washington Post reports Trump’s proposals would push 3 million people off SNAP, slash $8.5 billion from education and take away after-school programs, teacher training and grants.
NBC reports that his plan could jeopardize free school lunches for 500,000 children. Both Wallace and Trump claimed they are not racist — that the media are at fault.
They professed to be for the forgotten men and women and for law and order. Their followers repeated the same message. “He says what I believe and tells what I want to hear,” they say, as their pockets are being picked.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
