On Oct. 6, 450 Triad residents participated in the in the Greensboro Life Chain from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. along Battleground Avenue.

In 2018, more than 1,550 cities and towns across North America, including Greensboro, conducted Life Chains, where attendees stand on a designated local sidewalk and pray silently for the unborn, while holding approved pro-life sign messages.

Life Chain is a time for a witness of prayerful self-analysis, repentance and serious commitment to helping end abortion in our nation. (Deuteronomy 30:19: “Today, I call heaven and earth to witness against you: I am offering you life or death, blessing or curse. Choose life, then, so that you and your descendants may live.”)

If you missed this year’s event, we look forward to seeing you at the next Greensboro Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Ken Waldron

Greensboro

