Why is British ambassador Kim Darroch forced to resign for speaking truth (confidentially) while the public liar he spoke about remains in office? In general, why do folks who tell the truth to Americans — for example, Eugene Debs, Daniel Ellsberg, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, et al. — get persecuted, while those who lie to Americans get elected and appointed to important positions?
Why is the Green New Deal derided today as a preposterous radical idea when the form of government that we enjoy was in its day considered a preposterous radical idea?
Although our founding document states “We the people” establish the U.S. Constitution to “promote the general Welfare,” why is the general welfare a low priority compared to the special welfare of the Congress people themselves and their corporate donors?
Why is the term “social media” used to describe something that is so frequently antisocial and divisive?
Why do so many Congress people who have not read the Mueller report have such strong opinions about it?
Why is “elite” bad when describing intellectuals but good when describing athletes or soldiers?
Do educated folks lean left because that’s what happens when you learn about history, philosophy, political theory, ecology, etc.?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro