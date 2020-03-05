I had a good laugh on Feb. 16, comparing John Hood’s op-ed on eliminating occupation professional licensure with the “Dilbert” strip on a mortuary assistant applying to be an engineer.
Engineering in the U.S. is one of many professions that only require licensure in specific situations. Over the course of my career, the recurring reality of the Dilbert cartoon is shockingly accurate.
Does a person carrying a title and responsibility with no degree or demonstrated knowledge for a profession deserve to have the ability to practice?
I’ve met a few great engineers who had no education in engineering, but I’ve met a whole lot more who had no business in the job they were in. Not so in many other countries, where engineering has strict licensing requirements, right along with doctors, nurses and, yes, insurance adjusters and auctioneers.
Today, we hear constantly about the shortage of STEM employees, and I’ve been fortunate to have that as my career field.
However, talk to hiring managers and you’ll hear that the shortage is in qualified and proficient STEM employees.
Licensure may be bureaucratic, but it is the price of helping ensure competency, and it is very much missed in engineering in the U.S.
Gavin Fredericks
Greensboro
