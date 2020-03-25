As a self-proclaimed moderate, I am ever puzzled by the letters to the editor section of the News & Record.
Generally speaking “liberal” is defined as “open to new behavior or opinions.”
So again based upon published letters, can someone explain to me why people professing to be liberal continually post such intolerant and hate-filled comments? Or, is there no correlation between liberal and Liberal?
How can we ever become united as a nation if we are so narrowly opinionated?
It is time to take a breath and face the current perils together! COVID-19 has no political agenda, party loyalty or any other prejudices.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
si Sr Lopez liberales mucho loco
