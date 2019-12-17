“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” — “The Who,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again”
As emergent groups struggle against oppression, inequality and discrimination, that struggle eventually becomes more about payback and supplanting and controlling the previous controllers.
In this effort inequality and discrimination are turned around in a “How do you like it?” vengeful fashion that ensures escalating division and animosity. We are seeing that now.
The emergent groups even adopt their own code words and dog whistles to identify their specific prejudices without actually saying it — words like “sensitivity” and “awareness,” aimed at another group with no intention of any dialogue. In HR departments, college admissions offices, Hollywood, the media and with career liberal bureaucrats, the single most-used anti-white code word is “diversity.” This word, unlike “equality,” stokes a fire of “whitelash,” a word coined on CNN on Election Night 2016.
Diversity is institutionalized racial preference and prejudice, the antithesis of equality. Total equality of opportunity, under the law, with no favoritism for anyone, is the only path to overcoming America’s original sin.
No payback — just forgiveness and going on together.
William Warner
High Point
Add “woke” and “white privilege” to the lexicon of liberal dialogue.
