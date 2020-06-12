Diminishing the likelihood of outrages
It will be a Herculean task to change the culture of police departments, to break the stranglehold of police unions and to undo the legal standard of qualified immunity, all of which will be necessary to diminish the likelihood of future outrages.
But here’s a modest proposal which, if possible, might encourage the police to police their own: When a financial settlement is made against the police, have the funds paid out of the police retirement fund, not government coffers.
Kenneth Canva
Greensboro
Hard work on community outreach
On the front page of the June 6 News & Record, I was shocked and appalled to read that the “Sheriff’s office gets armored vehicle.”
As the country convulses over police brutality and military tactics against ordinary citizens, Guilford County dips into its drug-money slush fund for more military weaponry.
One justification for the purchase was, “public attitude towards authority figures degrades.” I suggest the hard work and dollars spent on community outreach will be much more rewarding for all county citizens.
Investing in our children, in particular, will reap future rewards and eliminate the need for military battlespace planning and weaponry here in our backyard.
Bruce A. Hric
Greensboro
Jury pools must be fair to police officers
Police reform now is critically important. Jury pool selection for police facing criminal charges is one important topic.
When a police officer faces criminal charges, the jury should, in my view, come from the community in which the offense occurred. We should not shrink from the result that many white police would have all black juries.
Police must “serve and protect.” Who better than the community in which the alleged offenses occurred to decide? The community benefits from empowerment. The police benefit by clarifying in their minds why they are there. This rule would also propel the reduction in the role of police in our communities.
Justice would be served for the individual and the community.
John Farmer
Greensboro
Taking responsibility for police failures
I have always leaned toward personal responsibility for your actions. But there’s the other side of the coin with leadership. In the military (or corporate world) there are repercussions for an individual’s actions. However, when there is widespread failure of a unit to live up to the expected standard, then the leadership is looked at and analyzed. The leadership sets the standards and has the responsibility to make sure those standards are lived up to.
So while there is personal responsibility for a police officer’s actions, there is also leadership responsibilities for the departmental failures.
The people should not let their elected officials shirk their leadership responsibilities with the solution of “defund the police.” Those elected officials failed their citizens who elected them and entrusted them with leadership.
The elected leadership should be asked why.
Why did you not set and enforce higher standards?
Why did you allow departmental policies to be what they are?
Where’s the responsibility for local and state leadership actions?
Be angry at the police if you want, but be angrier at your elected officials who failed you. Remember their failures when you vote. And voting is your personal responsibility.
Paul Wheeler
Jamestown
‘Essential’ workers need protections
Going forward, it is essential for our health and safety that every worker defined as “essential” be paid at least a minimum wage of $15 per hour plus health insurance. This international crisis will last for a while yet and there will be others. We need people to work with a safety net so we can continue to live. We must be prepared.
Julia Nile
Greensboro
We need to be fair
to police officers
The kids leading these protests need to be enlightened a little: De-funding the police would be worse than the problems they are protesting about. Reform, or regular reviewing of the officers, would be more practical.
Everyone needs to put themselves in the police’s shoes. We cannot realize what some of them go through — the insults, getting shot at, having to make split-second decisions, the list goes on. Only troops on the front line of real battles know what they’ve experienced. They are our friends, only a few officers here and there are the problem. Just think about other professions — think about services — how hard it is — often to find honest people.
I see nothing wrong with a review board, but it must be fair to everyone. We can improve law enforcement.
Leroy Seawell
Greensboro
