A sane solution to a practical problem
Now that the holiday season is drawing to a close, the time has come to deal with a major problem with the mechanics of newspaper production: the ubiquitous half-sheet of newsprint.
As long as any given edition of the paper consists of a number of pages divisible by 4, everything is hunky dory. When it consists of an even number of pages not divisible by four, problems arise.
Imagine flipping through the morning newspaper on a “non-divisible day,” when suddenly a rogue half-sheet of paper slips out the package and glides to the floor. At that time of day, no one possesses the alacrity to snatch the sheet in mid-air, a reality which scientific testing has confirmed.
I propose a simple solution to this problem: use nothing but full sheets of newsprint in all editions, inefficiency be damned.
While this would leave two pages without content, I propose that each of such half-sheets be emblazoned on both sides with two simple words: “Sanity Page.”
No, please don’t thank me; I enjoy addressing the minutia of day-to-day life so that others might proceed unencumbered through the morning regimen.
W.H. Nash
Greensboro
Trump’s assault on our environmental health
For over four decades, Democratic and Republican presidents have done what they can to keep the American people healthy by furthering environmental protections. Thanks to President Trump and our Republican Senate, we are now facing the worst assault on our health in history.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration admitted that the Earth was on track to warm by approximately 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, yet they made the decision to weaken fuel efficiency standards for all cars and trucks built after 2020!
We are used to climate change deniers and can face them head on with science. But what can we do if we are up against people who clearly understand that the existence of humanity is at stake and choose to ignore it?
Trump came along, pulling out of the Paris agreement and taking every step he can to pull us in the wrong direction because he is bonded with the fuel industry.
Scientists warn that we must lower global emissions by 40% over the next 12 years.
We need to elect a president who will lead the world again in the right direction for our children and grandchildren.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Inane last-century ideas don’t work now
I wish Romaine Worster could write a column that had any inherent logic to it. Yes, we were all born of women. That fact has no bearing on our right to take office, run companies, earn equal pay or write a newspaper column.
Nor does it speak to the topic of happiness.
Independence and earning a living is hard, although why she has decided to quote a 10-year-old study and connect it to a 48-year-old piece of legislation is quite unclear. Today, women in countries with excellent health care and support for working mothers poll quite well on the happiness spectrum.
That Worster has inane, last-century ideas about the ERA, such as undermining protection for working women, simply shows her lack of knowledge. Her efforts to divide women into class also fails. I have an MBA and was required to work to support my children. She will have to let me know which class I fall into.
Worster might look at the wage gap, talk with women who have been harassed or speak with single mothers who struggle for a promotion in male-dominated professions to better understand why “legal equal rights ... regardless of sex” is still a worthwhile goal.
Ronnie S. Grabon
Greensboro
Suggestions for better law enforcement
Suggestions on how to help law enforcement on having to make split second life and death decisions:
When you get an emergency call, race to the scene, but stay in your car and try to figure all the scenarios in play and who’s involved. Then count to 20 before you get out.
Don’t forget to turn your body cam on, so it can be played for weeks over and over in slow motion and gone over frame by frame to see if the right decision was made.
If taking fire, take no action until they fire at least four times. To make the right decision, consider where the bullets went and how close they were. If the decision is that they are trying to kill and it’s necessary to return fire, use rubber bullets.
The only downside to these ideas is we will lose more honest and dedicated lawmen in the line of duty.
For those worried about cost, don’t be; this will pay for itself in no time.
We can get new hires for less money and pay out fewer pensions if any.
David Burke
Greensboro
