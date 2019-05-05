As I read many letters on these pages, it appears that many writers never learned that ad hominem arguments are a rhetorical fallacy.
Relying on ad hominem rhetoric shows that you do not have the intellectual capacity to present the basis for your beliefs.
Letters that denounce others as “racist,” “misogynistic,” “homophobes,” “white (or other-flavored) supremacists,” “right- (or left-) wing extremists,” “conspiracists,” “incompetent,” “greedy,” “immoral,” “pernicious” and my favorite — “a malignant boob” — contribute nothing to the discussion other than to shut it down.
To paraphrase John Stuart Mill, shutting down discussion deprives the world of the truth; clear your mind and consider the other guy’s point of view and his facts.
If he is mistaken, by shutting down discussion you deprive him of the opportunity to exchange error for truth. If he is right, shutting down discussion deprives him and you of a clearer perception and livelier impression of truth produced by its collision with error.
So, those of you who smirk when attaching some catchy, demeaning and scornful name to describe those who do not share your opinion, thank you for demonstrating that your opinion is hollow.
A side note: The News & Record should screen letters for ad hominem words and instruct the writers to revise them to eliminate such.
While they feel good to those who write them, they do nothing but drive people apart.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro