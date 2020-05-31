As a race fan, I can answer Ellenor Shepherd’s letter to the editor about Ace Speedway and racing fans (May 26).
I started going to racetracks in the 1970s. I spent more than 10 years working on a race team and 10 years as a NASCAR official. Ms. Shepherd’s knowledge of race fans is zero. I have never met a race fan who does not obey a police officer’s orders.
Robert and Jason Turner have spent countless time and money to make Ace Speedway a great racing facility. They have every right to open the speedway for racing. The Turners did not force anybody to come to the track. You have the choice to not attend.
She further decides to attack race fans by questioning what hope their children have for a safe, sane and happy life. I know race fans who are doctors and lawyers and own successful companies. Their children have grown and continue to grow with safe, sane and happy lives.
She also felt the need to add politics to her letter. I know Democrat, Republican and independent race fans.
I can only hope she gives more thought to her vote for our next president than her letter.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
