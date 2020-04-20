I read “The Ugly American” years ago. The letter referring to the book, along with the political cartoon you published (April 17), were way out of line and you the editors have no shame. I have an “R” after my name, as do millions of Americans. I’ve read opinions the N&R has published for more than 60 years, but this was one of the most offensive ever. You should be ashamed, but probably aren’t, by condoning abject hatred of an entire class of American citizens.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
