Thank you for printing the letter (“This stinkin’ shutdown needs shutting down,” April 22) from John Dickey.

I was reminded of the rant of Danny DeVito in his 1996 movie “Matilda.” His character puts down his daughter’s first-grade teacher by calling college graduates “cesspool salesmen.”

More letters like this should give us moderately — perhaps even marginally — intelligent individuals hope of light at the end of the tunnel.

Ted Fix

Ruffin

Tags

Load comments