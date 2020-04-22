Thank you for printing the letter (“This stinkin’ shutdown needs shutting down,” April 22) from John Dickey.
I was reminded of the rant of Danny DeVito in his 1996 movie “Matilda.” His character puts down his daughter’s first-grade teacher by calling college graduates “cesspool salesmen.”
More letters like this should give us moderately — perhaps even marginally — intelligent individuals hope of light at the end of the tunnel.
Ted Fix
Ruffin
