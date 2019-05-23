The News & Record has published another excellent editorial on the impacts of climate change, this time with a focus on a new U.N. report on the decline in biodiversity in the world (May 19). The editorial points to our dependence on biodiversity for our food and emphasizes that higher levels of extinction threaten our very survival. This should be personal because it means our children and grandchildren would lack the food supply most of us now enjoy.
Ocean acidification resulting from climate change is one way this happens. Approximately 30-40% of the carbon released into the atmosphere by human activity ends up in the oceans, causing the pH to change, disrupting the health of the whole ecosystem, our food supply and our economy. Given all that is going on in Washington these days, nothing will be done about climate change if citizens don’t speak up. By writing or calling our members of Congress to let them know we want action on climate, we can make a difference.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro