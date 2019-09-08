Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change (copy)

I write to refute the utter silliness of Jade Osborne’s Aug. 30 letter. I was unaware that God had appointed her and some pastor as judge and executioner of all Republicans because morally “they can’t be Christians.”

Osborne quoted Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call good evil and evil good” as part of her “proof.”

Perhaps Osborne should consider the Democratic Party’s national anthem, “God Bless Abortion,” which is the slaughter of unborn human babies (60 million-plus so far), created in God’s image. The Bible in Proverbs 6:16-17 says one of the seven things God hates (abomination) is “hands that shed innocent blood.”

Also, what about the Democrats’ Declaration of Independence that “Any and All Sexual Practices Are Blessed,” even though they are explicitly condemned by the Bible in Romans 1:19-28?

Osborne’s ludicrous stance is a prime example of why we have the huge divide in America today.

Larry Allgood

Sophia

