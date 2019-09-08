Flooded Mississippi a threat as hurricane season heats up (copy)

Remember when climate scientists said that we had only 12 years to stop the worst effects of climate change and save the planet? Well now, thanks to continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation, it might be significantly less than that!

At times it leads me to despair, but I will try to hold onto whatever hope still remains, and take heart in knowing that there are countless people around the world speaking out in support of increased, immediate climate action. We need to drastically accelerate all current and planned efforts for zero emissions goals and 100% renewable energy, and we need to completely stop all deforestation, overfishing, fossil fuel expansion and unsustainable farming.

Contrary to what some people say, ecological protection and sustainability aren’t bad for economic growth; in fact, it’s the opposite. We need to work together and with other countries to combat climate change. It’s also vital that we re-elect pro-environment leaders like Gov. Cooper and elect a president and Congress who will listen to the climate scientists and take the immediate action necessary to stop climate change and ensure a sustainable future.

I only hope that it isn’t too late to turn things around.

Samuel Dawson

Greensboro

