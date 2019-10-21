So, it’s been a few days since the Trump administration announced that it would be holding the G7 summit at Doral, a property owned by Trump, in a business he never divested. A few days later he withdrew the order.
But Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Walker did not say anything about this flagrant conflict of interest and stood without a word of protest? Sen. Burr, then a representative, voted to impeach Bill Clinton for lying about an affair. Trump has lied about paying off porn stars, lied about asking for political help from multiple foreign countries and tried to blatantly profit from an international conference of world leaders. I am convinced now.
He can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight and my elected officials, sworn to uphold the Constitution, would say, “He didn’t mean it like that, clearly.”
Shame on them. The voters of North Carolina will vote the whole lot of “yes sirs” out.
Catherine Bush
Greensboro
