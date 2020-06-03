I am frustrated. I am outraged. I am “tired of being tired.”
When will the killing our young black men (and women) stop? Since the beating of Rodney King was caught on video the only thing that has changed over 30 years is the names, not the brutality and the killing.
We cannot continue to accept the unacceptable. How many times have whites murdered blacks in the past with hoods to protect their identity and how many times have they done so today without hoods and in broad daylight?
Our country must stop this systemic, structural, institutionalized racism. Your ZIP code should not determine your safety or education. I call for change — we can promote change at the ballot box Nov. 3. We cannot continue to condone this racism. We cannot go back to the early 1960s. People of color are the majority race in America today. Whites are the minority. Accept it!
We must protect equality and dignity for all our countrymen regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, skin color and all the other adjectives that make America diverse. We cannot continue as is.
Pat Levitin
Greensboro
