The good news from this Ukraine mess is it has brought the Democrats back into the fold of being true Americans. Now they want laws to be followed, the Constitution upheld. And now they are concerned with national security.
Before none of this seemed to matter. Now they say we need truth, honesty and integrity in government. Let’s see if they walk the walk — if they can look at the facts, and make a fair and honest decision, or if the hate will surface and we will be hunting for witches again.
In any event, it felt great to have America back again if for only a day.
David Burke
Greensboro
