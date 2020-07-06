Let’s reimagine policing! This is an idea whose time has come!
It is an especially good idea when unemployed, anarchist criminals who commit murder, assault, arson, looting and vandalism are the ones demanding it. It will be best if the lawmakers who invite and allow this type of crime in their communities are the ones doing the reimagining.
Why stop there? Let’s reimagine our national anthem: Those who hate America want to replace it with John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Indeed, we should reimagine all the important, basic responsibilities of government.
Let’s reimagine firefighting: We’ll let the arsonists reimagine it.
Let’s reimagine our armed forces: We’ll let our enemies do it.
Let’s reimagine our immigration system and border security: We’ll let those who want open borders and no security do it.
Let’s reimagine our entire political system: We should vote ultra-securely by mail and dissolve the Electoral College, thus allowing California and New York to effectively control every national election.
Let’s reimagine our economic system — historically the best in the world: Let the Marxists do it.
Let’s reimagine our Constitution: Let those who seek to silence thought and speech they disagree with do it. This is where we’re going.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
