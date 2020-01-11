In the News & Record on Dec. 24, an article mentioned North Carolina spends less than 2.3% of the CDC recommendation of $99 million to reduce the health harms caused by tobacco and a subsequent editorial was critical of the paltry amount.
For several years, during which the admirable Health and Wellness Commission was in operation, North Carolina spent more than 15% of the CDC recommendation.
Perhaps the politicians who make spending decisions believe if we spent more, North Carolina’s role in tobacco farming and manufacturing would suffer. Once the “king” in our state economy, tobacco farming and manufacturing have seen immense slippage. Before the tobacco farm buyout in 2004, North Carolina had more than 12,000 tobacco farms, decreased to 1,294 in 2018.
The dollar output in 2018 was $731 million, just 5.7% of the total agriculture value, far behind that of poultry and hogs. In 1992, tobacco manufacturing employed 80,762 workers, reduced to 42,531 in 2012, and likely fewer now.
Deaths in North Carolina attributable to smoking exceed 14,000 annually, and reducing that should be a higher priority than protecting the dwindling importance of tobacco farming and processing.
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
