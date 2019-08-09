Some considerations concerning Medicaid expansion in North Carolina:
HB 655, (“NC Health Care for Working Families”) designed as a compromise to provide Medicaid expansion, has a work requirement. While this may gain support of legislators who don’t want to provide benefits to loafers watching TV all day, it may prove administratively cumbersome to deal with itinerant laborers with frequent employment status changes.
U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg has struck down work requirements in Medicaid expansion in Kentucky, Arkansas and New Hampshire. A court challenge in North Carolina seems inevitable. Meanwhile, HB 655 continues to be on the House calendar daily, without coming to a vote.
George Washington University studied economic and employment benefits of Medicaid expansion in 2014 and updated it this June, showing county breakdowns. Guilford County would benefit by adding 1,779 jobs in 2020, 2,504 in 2021 and 2,706 in 2022, as well as 25,781 new enrollees in 2020, 32,300 in 2021 and 35,194 in 2022. Statewide new federal funds would total $2.8 billion in 2019, $4.7 billion in 2022. Hospital uncompensated care would decline, taking pressure off stressed rural hospitals and reducing cost shifting to patients with private health insurance and their premiums. We shouldn’t pass on these jobs, enrollees and funds.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro