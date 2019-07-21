I enjoyed the recent article about the upcoming Battleground Park District (“Greensboro Science Center wants to build on success from last bond,” July 4), but I worry about this project.
I walk in Country Park almost every day. This urban forest is an accessible way to get back to nature.
On a summer evening, you can be surrounded by trees more than 50 feet high. You can watch birds, fireflies and deer. You get a break from city traffic noise.
Green spaces like this reduce noise and air pollution. They improve mental and physical health. You might look at the trees around Lewis Recreation Center and think, “That land isn’t being used.” But think again. The plants have an impact, even if you haven’t seen it described in dollars. John Muir said, “Everyone needs beauty as well as bread ... places ... where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul alike.”
I ask planners: Don’t replace Country Park with a tourist destination. Tourist destinations are common. Urban forests are not.
If you feel an irresistible urge to knock down trees and replace them with an amphitheater and other revenue-generating structures, at least replant the same amount of vegetation that’s removed. Substantial vegetation, not just pavement with an ornamental tree every 10 to 15 feet.
Lea Leininger
Greensboro