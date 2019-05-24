We have all heard the term “keeping up with the Joneses” and that is exactly the strategy the Greensboro City Council is using for the current tax increase being considered. Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “If we want to keep up with the cities that are really moving forward then we have to invest in our city.”
There are many ways to invest in a city and some of the council’s solutions are questionable. Only would the folks using our tax money consider a loan that does not have to be repaid, as was the case a while back with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The other money pit, the Greensboro Coliseum, has not made a profit in years and the investment in the Tanger Center, which most taxpayers will never use, will follow.
After the tax increase in 2017 of 2.11 cents and now a probably 3 to 4 cent increase this year will have a fallout of somewhere around 6 cents per hundred in three years. When will we stop keeping up with the Joneses?
Max Madrin
Greensboro