I can’t understand the selective hype over the Jamal Khashoggi killing, horrible as it must have been.
Our own government ordered the extra-judicial killing of one of its own citizens, Abdulrahman Al Awlaki, on Yemini soil. He was advocating terrorism against this country, and he should have been caught and tried in the U.S., like all citizens.
Khashoggi was a Saudi national on sovereign Saudi consulate soil when he was killed. He was subject to the will of the rulers, in this case the Saudi royal family.
He had no ability to question or criticize the policies made by them without poking the tiger. The absolute monarch in Saudi Arabia is accountable to no one when it comes to dealing with his own people. That country isn’t the U.S.
People are beheaded routinely with no trial except secretly, just as in the Middle Ages. Fortunately, we Americans fought and won a war to escape from being expendable subjects with no rights of redress against arbitrary power of the king, the government, or in some cases, the church.
There must be a better way to encourage reform in Saudi Arabia and call attention to this abuse of power without being hypocritical.
Chris Corry
Greensboro