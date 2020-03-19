Thank you for your article about takeout options from the restaurant Pastabilities (“Greensboro restaurant copes with sports cancellations as well as coronavirus restrictions,” March 18).

We all want to support our local businesses. It would be helpful if the News & Record would publish a daily list of restaurants and fast-food establishments where takeout is available.

We’re all in this together.

Bonnie Miller

Greensboro

Editor’s note: The News & Record is compiling such a list. Any restaurant that would like to be considered for the list may email the name of the restaurant, address, how a customer orders and the hours curbside service is offered to carl.wilson@greensboro.com.

