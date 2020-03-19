It is long past time that we revisited our relationship with science. The COVID-19 pandemic instructs us that we forgo science (and believe whatever is convenient for us at the time) at our own peril.
For the past 40 years we have seen a resurgence of evangelical magical messaging.
For the past three years, our government leaders have been replaced by ideologues and sycophants.
Now we will pay the price of short-term, personal fantasies with long-term reality checks.
The coronavirus does not play religious or political games. Many will die as a consequence of America’s love affair with magical thinking.
I hope we will wake up to the importance of logic and science, and that our social structures will develop an institutional memory for what is about to happen.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
