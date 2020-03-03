The disagreement about sending high school seniors to observe/register/vote on a field trip is beyond my comprehension. When I was growing up in the late 1960s, the perpetual worry for young men was if they had a low draft number or couldn’t afford college,. That they didn’t have the ability to have a family doctor affirm they had bone spurs (miraculously disappearing later) was not an option.
I attended my 25th high school reunion and there was a memorial wall of draftees/enlistees who had perished in Vietnam. I believe it was at least 20% of my male graduating class. Many of the fortunate few opted to become teachers as a draft alternative, and went on to serve our nation in another way (not real estate). At the time 18-year-olds could not vote to have any say in their future. Fortunately the Vietnam War aided in spurring the vote to include 18-year-olds. Even today, without a draft, 18-year-old men must register for military duty.
I would personally want a voice in laws affecting my future. Giving young adults the ability to participate in the elective process is crucial to the nation’s future. Let’s not impede it through ignorance.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.