The Jan. 7 edition of “NC Policy Watch” addressed the devastating impact of current policies contrary to traditional conservatism, including those that deny basic science (“Greed and instant gratification rule the day”).
One impact, author Rob Schofield notes, is “the metastasizing and increasingly dire environmental situation — most recently evidenced by the calamitous, continent-altering wildfires in Australia.”
As one with metastatic cancer, I noted the adjective “metastasizing,” an apt choice of words. Though currently stable, I live in the terrifying shadow of further metastasis: a creeping spread that threatens to kill after it delivers pain, reduced capacity and altered lifestyle.
Such is the threat of climate change. And similarly, facing the danger and accepting the “treatment” can slow its progress.
Schofield is optimistic: “The tragedy in all of this, of course, is that healthy human instincts like empathy, love and concern for the future haven’t gone anywhere. Most Americans still harbor what Lincoln called the ‘better angels of our nature.’”
Unfortunately, as in other dark historical periods, far too many have been stifled and/or drowned out by a cacophony of hucksters and scaremongers masquerading as conservative politicians, preachers and “thought leaders.”
May we awaken to the danger and act accordingly.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro
