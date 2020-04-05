I think a great way to show our support for those who are on the front lines and those who are suffering for many different reasons is to fly the flag, big or small.
Or to wear a pin, or a T-shirt.
Let’s let the world know that we are united in this battle and that we will win it because we are strong.
Lynn Black
Greensboro
