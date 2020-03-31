We can fix the toilet paper shortage. From what I hear, there just isn’t any. TP manufacturers are still making it at the same rate as before the Wuhan virus came to visit. What has changed is that as soon as a shipment comes in, those witnessing the sacred event snatch it up, even if they already have a three-year supply. And why not? It’s cheap and has no expiration date. The result: empty shelves.
If Gov. Cooper wants to get re-elected, he should issue an order: Allow stores to charge whatever they want for TP for a month. Yes, double or triple the price — or more. While that may seem unfair, those who really need TP will pay the price, but only those who really need it. In short order, TP will return to the shelves and there will be rejoicing in the streets. Within the month, TP will move so slowly that stores will drop the prices, but TP will stay on the shelves.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
thats actually not a crappy idea!
