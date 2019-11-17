I am writing in response to a letter from William James (“Leftist sources don’t tell the whole story,” Nov. 14).
Mr. James nailed it. The left has taken over our country’s institutions.
Students at the overwhelming number of U.S. colleges and universities have been taught that freedom of speech is a threat, in fact immoral.
Witness conservative speakers being shut down with regularity.
Today 60% of our young people believe the First Amendment should be changed to ban speech they don’t agree with.
Their mobs shout down conservatives, while writhing on the floor, screaming, and in some instances they turn to violence to silence speakers they don’t like.
Abraham Lincoln said, “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation is the philosophy of government in the next.”
What kind of place will America be when these neurotic narcissists take over?
That, indeed, is a scary thought.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
