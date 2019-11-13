John Newsom’s article poo-pooing the serious concerns about the rabidly leftist political climate on most college campuses (blog post, “The ‘student panic industrial complex,” Nov. 12) cites Vox and The Chronicle of Higher Education as his sources. Sorry, but neither is an objective resource for the issue.
For some balance, instead of one trivial case, why does he not cite the constant hostility shown toward conservative guest speakers, if they are ever invited to a modern campus? The programs of indoctrination in orientation classes? The typical reading materials thrust upon students in their education, literature, sociology or history classes? Why does he not consult Campus Reform, the National Association of Scholars, the Pope Foundation, or the Heritage Foundation for some expertise on the issue? Sorry, but Newsom’s apology fails miserably.
William James
Reidsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.