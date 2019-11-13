John Newsom’s article poo-pooing the serious concerns about the rabidly leftist political climate on most college campuses (blog post, “The ‘student panic industrial complex,” Nov. 12) cites Vox and The Chronicle of Higher Education as his sources. Sorry, but neither is an objective resource for the issue.

For some balance, instead of one trivial case, why does he not cite the constant hostility shown toward conservative guest speakers, if they are ever invited to a modern campus? The programs of indoctrination in orientation classes? The typical reading materials thrust upon students in their education, literature, sociology or history classes? Why does he not consult Campus Reform, the National Association of Scholars, the Pope Foundation, or the Heritage Foundation for some expertise on the issue? Sorry, but Newsom’s apology fails miserably.

William James

Reidsville

