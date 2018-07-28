I know that storms can come up fast on the water, but storm warnings had been in the Branson, Mo., area several hours before the duck boats went out. I noticed no one had on a life jacket. Poor judgment caused several deaths and devastated many families.
This should never have happened. Don’t let a water disaster happen to you. Before going out on the water, listen to weather reports and updates, wear a life jacket, know boating rules and use good judgment if there is any question about the weather. Enjoy the water — don’t let it be your enemy.
Jody Sutlive
Greensboro