There is no denying inhumane conditions on our southern border any longer. Separating families without any means of re-uniting them cannot be denied because it’s true. Children sleeping on concrete floors cannot be denied because it’s true. Forcing people to stand because the enclosures in which they are caged are too small to allow room to sit cannot be denied because it’s true.
Blaming these conditions on Democrats is a blatant lie, given Republicans are in control of the Department of Homeland Security. It is also the easiest way to defer responsibility and change the subject. I call on Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Mark Walker to immediately publicly protest these inhumane conditions. Their silence to date is deafening.
These camps are a stain on our so-called American values. Our elected representatives, like myself, are Caucasian descendants of immigrants. Were our ancestors treated like animals? Were they forced into fenced enclosures? Were they told to drink out of toilets?
The camps are a crime against humanity. Stand up and do something about it. If you lack the moral fortitude to protest the obvious, step aside and let someone else do it.
James F. Brady
Summerfield