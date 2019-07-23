This letter is in support of the “Proposed Amendment of 15A NCAC 18A .2816 – Lead Poisoning Hazards in Child Care Centers” to require testing for toxic lead in drinking water in licensed child care centers.
We know from the tests run in the public schools in Guilford County by local government and covered in this newspaper that the water is tested and acceptable when it leaves the treatment plant but can pick up contamination on the way to or at the faucet or fountain the child drinks from or where their food is prepared.
Why wouldn’t we want this testing?
That said, the government tends to act based on pressure. Lacking any pressure it too often defaults to inaction. Inaction here is not requiring the testing. The information to provide responsible, positive pressure in the form of a comment is in the third paragraph on page 2257 (https://tinyurl.com/y3r36tmv).
You might add in a “thank you” to the involved public servants.
George Wissmilller
Jamestown