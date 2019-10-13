Congratulations! In this country, we have “government by the people,” so we all can take a bit of credit for the statewide testing required by the recently passed Amendment of 15A NCAC 18A .2816: “Lead Poisoning Hazards in Child Care Centers” (https://tinyurl.com/y5gfg4ve). It requires all licensed child care centers (about 4,400) to test all drinking water faucets and food preparation sinks within a year and every three years thereafter.

After Flint, Mich., and other debacles, it’s a bit overdue and public schools in all but a few select counties are still unprotected, but this regulation is a good start. Thanks to local governments Guilford County is being protected and the testing so far has revealed a problem that is now being corrected, so the need for testing is real (tinyurl.com/yyp83o62).

Special thanks to the public servants at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the folks at N.C. Child who have served the public well.

George Wissmilller

Jamestown

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments