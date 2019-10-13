Congratulations! In this country, we have “government by the people,” so we all can take a bit of credit for the statewide testing required by the recently passed Amendment of 15A NCAC 18A .2816: “Lead Poisoning Hazards in Child Care Centers” (https://tinyurl.com/y5gfg4ve). It requires all licensed child care centers (about 4,400) to test all drinking water faucets and food preparation sinks within a year and every three years thereafter.
After Flint, Mich., and other debacles, it’s a bit overdue and public schools in all but a few select counties are still unprotected, but this regulation is a good start. Thanks to local governments Guilford County is being protected and the testing so far has revealed a problem that is now being corrected, so the need for testing is real (tinyurl.com/yyp83o62).
Special thanks to the public servants at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the folks at N.C. Child who have served the public well.
George Wissmilller
Jamestown
